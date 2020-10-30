BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kaduna State Chapter has commended Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, over the appointment of one of her member, Vincent Akinbami as the Vice Chairman of Osun United Football Club.

SWAN expressed this in a statement signed by its Secretary, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson and made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

The association appreciated the Governor for giving Akinbami the opportunity to contribute his quota to the development of sports in his state.

“Governor Oyetola was not mistaken on the choice of Vincent Akinbami as Osun United football club Vice Chairman.

“The Ifetedo born football technocrat and a Chartered Accountant is a football administrator per excellence, who has been at it for decades.

“His ingenuity gave birth to the first of its kind, Kaduna Corporate League, which has continued to improve annually.

“We are excited about the appointment and ready to support him in ensuring Osun is taken to greater heights”.

While wishing him well in the new role, SWAN urged him to remain committed and focused as his appointment will only position him for bigger opportunities in the future.