Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said quality and affordable health care delivery remain one of his top priorities for the masses and promised to sustain Osun Health Insurance Scheme in the interest of the indigent residents.

Oyetola spoke during a community engagement programme organised by the state’s Engagement Centre in Onigangan town, Ayedire South Local Council Development Area of the state.

Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said huge investment had been made to revitalise the health sector and ensure restoration of healthy living among the people.

He said in a bid to provide affordable health care to the masses, the administration had ensured rehabilitation, revitalization, renovation and upgrading of 332 focal primary healthcare centers across the state.

He further said another batch of two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been made available for the people of the state in a bid to minimise the effect of the pandemic in the state.

In his remarks, the executive chairman of the state’s Primary Healthcare Board, Mr Adeleke Ogunsola, said there was no doubting the fact that the governor was passionate about quality health care delivery for the masses.

