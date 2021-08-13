Youths in their teeming numbers trooped into the street of Osogbo, Osun State capital on Thursday to rally support for the second term bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

As part of activities marking 2021 International Youth Day, in Osun, the youths converged on the popular Ayetoro junction for kilometres of enduring trek to the state secretariat, Abere, to show their solidarity with the administration of the governor.

The solidarity trek that took off at Ayetoro junction passed through, Igbona – Ajegunle – Old garage – Okefia – Alekuwodo – Akindeko – Awosuru – Aregbe junction – Ogo Oluwa – House of Assembly – Abere where governor Adegboyega Oyetola addressed them.

Addressing the youths in his office, Oyetola assured them of greater youths involvement and better representation in governance with a promise that youths would occupy about 30 per cent of his cabinet if re-elected.

Oyetola expressed delight in the youths’ reciprocal gestures, adding that his administration’s prioritisation of the concerns of youths is rooted in his believe in the future of the state.