The ninth edition of Idoma International Carnival has opened inOtukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State with funfare and display of culture and tradition of the Idoma nation as well as other invited groups.

Declaring the festival open, a former chief of Nigeria’s Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Monday Morgan (rtd) who is also the coordinator, Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM) said the Idoma International Carnival themed: “Carnival of Hope” had become a rallying point for unity, peace and development of the Idoma nation.

He charged the youth to unite for the development of the region while calling for consciousness in the selection of the state’s leadership in 2023.

He urged the youth to be peaceful and shun any act that would disrupt peace and tranquility being enjoyed in Benue State.

He hailed organisers of the festival for promoting the culture and tradition of the Idomas to the world.

The founder and chief executive officer of Idoma International Carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, said the emergence of COVID-19 almost stopped the carnival in 2019 when they were not sure if the carnival would continue.

He noted that they were able to pull through the difficult time and the carnival is back again with lots of fun with the display of the culture and tradition of the people.

“This carnival has nothing to do with politics; it has to do with the love of our people for us to showcase what will bring that unity among our people.

“We may not have gotten it right, we are progressing year by year trying to fine tune and get it right and by the collaboration of the Ochetoha K’Idoma and the elders we will get it right,” Ochai said.

In his remarks, the president of Ochetoha K’Idoma, Air Vice Marshal Tony Adokwu (rtd), said the Idoma International Carnival had made millions of Idoma people around the world proud. He hailed the organisers for putting the interest of the Idoma above anything that divides the people.

He said by sustaining the carnival since 2013, the organisers had succeeded in uniting the Idoma people without bias. He said Prince Ochai had made many of the people proud of their culture and tradition.