Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that all the success that his administration has achieved in the last six years should not be ascribed to him alone because it is a collective effort of all members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers and heads of agencies as well as staff of Kaduna State Government.

The governor noted that the giant strides that have been achieved in policy formulations, laudable programmes that are being undertaken and laws that have been enacted as well as the infrastructural development in Kaduna state couldn’t have been achieved by a single individual.

El-Rufai who made this known at the launch of the new Finance Function by the Ministry of Finance, was reacting to a mini-documentary that was aired during the programme, where a cross section of the citizens of Kaduna state praised him on the achievements recorded by the administration.

The governor said that he was a bit worried by all the encomiums that were showered on him, especially when some respondents said that there will be no other governor like him in the future.

El-Rufai pointed out that his prayer and desire is that the next governor should do ten times what he has achieved because it is his dream to see a better Kaduna state.

‘’All that we have achieved couldn’t have been possible without a quality and dedicated Deputy Governor that we have, our high calibre commissioners and Special Advisers. We couldn’t have achieved all that we have achieved without the cooperation of the House of Assembly.

‘’Kawo bridge couldn’t have been possible without members of the National Assembly from Kaduna state, who stood by us till we got the loan that was earlier denied us in the first term. The bridge wouldn’t even have been possible without our team of engineers.

‘’But when everyone is saying that it is the governor that has done this much, it becomes personalized. We achieved all that we have done through team work. It is public servants and government officials that do all the work. Mine is just to approve,’’ he clarified.

The governor pointed out that the credits for all the favourable ratings that ICAN, ANAN and other professional bodies are giving to Kaduna state should go to the Commissioner of Finance and the Accountant General.

El-Rufai disclosed that he deployed the Commissioner of Finance from being his Chief of Staff so as to strengthen the ministry.