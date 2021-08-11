A Kaduna Northern senatorial district group under the auspices of Zone 1 APC Stakeholders Assembly, on Wednesday, said a landslide victory awaits the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate for the Lere federal constituency bye-election, Engr. Ahmed Munir.

It would be recalled that the bye-election has been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold on August 14, 2021 following the death of former occupant of the Lere federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Hon.Suleman Aliyu.

In a statement issued by the chairman, stakeholders assembly, Adamu Isa Garba, he said with just four days to the poll, the camp of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is allegedly in disarray.

The statement said the ranks of the PDP in Kaduna State has been depleted, hence the party’s candidate stands no chance to confront Munnir of the APC in the Saturday’s bye-election.

Garba noted that it was also widely-believed that the ruling APC, with its strong party leadership in the State, as well as its traditional strong grassroots support base, “the APC candidate will have an edge over the opposition PDP and its embattled candidate Barrister Ibrahim.”

He added: “Further speculations have it that while the opposition PDP lacks a pillar at the level of the Senate to boost its electoral fortunes, the APC candidate is said to be enjoying the full backing of Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari – Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, who recently was ranked in the top ten performing ‘Newbies’ amongst the 56 new Senators in the 9th Senate.

“However, some opinion leaders in the constituency believe the opposition should not waste their time and resources, as the constituents have been settled in their resolve to vote enmass for the ruling APC, they are also indeed mindful of the disruptive effect of electing a relatively unknown opposition member into an APC dominated House of Representatives with barely one year and some months left to the end of the tenure.

“The opinion leaders, therefore, feel it’s wise to continue to ride on the goodwill of the late member, Hon Suleman Aliyu, aka Gari Ya Waye as well as the numerous people oriented projects, programmes and legislations of their current Senator, Suleiman Abdu Kwari.

“It will also be recalled that a cross-section of stakeholders from the Lere Federal Constituency, recently trooped to Abuja to lend their unequivocal support of the Federal College of Crop Science and Food Technology – Lere Bill, which recently scaled the public hearing stage and is undergoing the final stages of legislative actions.

“This is another reason why we insist that the APC’s strategy of focusing on their numerous achievements, as well as the confusion in the camps of the embattled opposition, will yield what could easily turn out to be a landslide victory for the party at the coming polls.”