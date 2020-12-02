BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has said their advise and concerns have made no impression to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The director, Publicity and Advocacy of the Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said that their voices have been raised without pause for a long time against pervasive insecurity in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We have consistently drawn attention to lack of political will to fight the Boko Haram insurgency and other threats such as banditry, rustling and kidnapping.

“We had offered suggestions on how the security infrastructure could be improved and leadership of the military could be made more effective. Obviously, along with advise and concerns from many other Nigerians, these have made no impression to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Advertisements

“These particular killings have been greeted by the most insensitive response by spokespersons of the President. The lame excuse that farmers had not sought permission from the military to harvest their produce merely exposes the misleading claims that our military had secured vast territories from the insurgency.

“These killings and the reality they expose will make relocation of citizens and resumption of economic activities a lot more difficult to achieve even for a leadership that attaches priority to them, and this administration does not,” he said.

Advertisements





The Forum noted that many farming communities have not been allowed by bandits and kidnappers to plant crops, adding that those who are being prevented from harvesting by these same criminals and the prospects for famine are real in the face of limited production of food in many of our communities.

According to him, “Under this administration, life has lost its value, and more and more citizens are coming under the influence of criminals. We do not see any evidence of a willingness on the part of President Buhari to honour his oath to provide security over Nigerians.

“In civilized nations, leaders who fail so spectacularly to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) joins Nigerians in expressing outrage at the killings of farmers in Borno State and many other people on a daily basis in many parts of the North,” he added.