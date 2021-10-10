Governors elected on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), have said they stand by their commitment to implementing programmes designed to stimulate the economy to create jobs, reduce inequality and poverty.

They made this renewed commitment in a statement to celebrate the 60th birthday of one of their own and Gombe State governor, Muhammad Yahaya.

The statement titled, “60th Birthday Felicitation with HE Muhammad Yahaya,” and signed by the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, was released in Abuja, on Saturday.

Bagudu said, “As we rejoice with HE Muhammad Yahaya, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

In the same, the Forum also acknowledged and commended Governor Yahaya’s leadership, vision and commitment to what it termed a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The statement added, “Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State.

“As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics.”