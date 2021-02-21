By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

Nigerian experts of peace and conflict management have lamented that growing level of unrest and violence in parts of the country show the failure of the Nigerian people, especially the government to use the rich diversity of the country to advance the cause of peace, unity and development.

The experts drawn from diverse field of conflict studies noted that the Nigerian society is besieged by a myriad of crises because of poor investment in the security system of the country, especially the police, adding that the growing menace of violent conflicts across the country will worsen if drastic measures are not taken to curb the violence.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a five-day Basic Course Management Training Peace and Conflict Management hosted by the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution in Abuja at the weekend, Dr. Bosede Awodola, Head National Peace Academy of the institute called for unity among all Nigerians to tackle the raging crises in the country. “I want to say that we need to come together and do something that will bring us together as one not something that will divide us.”

Also speaking on the multitude of militias across the country, she noted that this ugly development shows that “our diversity has not been used to benefit our country but has been used in such a way that will separate us.”

She noted that the course was organized to help Nigerians develop skills in peace building and conflict management, even as she called for more advocacies of peace in the country to curb conflicts.

On the impact of conflicts on children, Awodola said “We must look at the things that will benefit the children instead of the things that affect them,” adding that children affected by violent conflicts should be rehabilitated with education and skill development to enable them cope with the traumatic experience they may have had especially in the prolonged crisis in the north east part of the country.

One of the resource persons, Dr. Austine Onuoha, called for effective mechanisms to deal with conflicts, stressing that those mechanisms must be such that they will deliver sustainable solutions, which people can trust.

He decried the meager funding of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, adding the institute must be funded properly to carry out its mandate across the state.

“If you look at the funding of the institute that organized this training, you will laugh. There is no way they can deliver. For instance they ought to have desk officers in every MDAs nationwide, they need to be at every local government, they need offices in every state but this is not happening and the reason is money,” he said.

He urged the government to emphasize conflict prevention, stressing that the government has not been proactive in handling conflicts even when they have early warning signals.

He said “if you look at most conflicts in Nigeria; they are either out of lack of policy or because of policy of government. There is no conflict you see that has nothing to do with government policy. For instance, the farmer- herders conflict, ordinarily there is no where herding as a business could be sustainable in the 21 century. But what have we done about it? Nothing! Look at banditry, it is something that has given us signals over the years but we did not do anything about it.”