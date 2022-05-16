The activities of Kaduna State Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee has brought about a drastic reduction of unnecessary detention of persons by law enforcement agents.

The committee mandates Magistrates, Upper Customary Court Judges and Alkalis of Upper Sharia Court to pay monthly unannounced visits to detention centres, in accordance with Section 52 of the Kaduna State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

In its quarterly report, the committee disclosed that the judicial officers visited 12 detention centres, including police stations, detention facilities of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), in the first quarter of 2022.

The report which was signed by chairman of the committee, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Bello, disclosed noted that the Magistrates, Upper Customary Court Judges and Alkalis met 157 persons in those detention centres.

According to the report, 57 of the detainees ‘’were granted bail by the visiting judges, 20 were sent for further investigation and 80 were ordered to be taken to court.’’

The committee also noted that there is ‘’the need to fill the gap on absconding suspects who are granted bail pending the determination of the case against them.’’

‘’The sub-committee on Prison Decongestion has paid a working visit to Ogun state to understudy their bondsman scheme,’’ the reported said.

The report also noted with concern, the disparity in sentencing of convicted persons in Kaduna state, advising that a sentencing guideline should be fashioned out to bring about uniformity.

The report said that the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice had disclosed that retired Justice Gideon Kurada chairs the committee on the sentencing guideline.

‘’A training has also been conducted for state counsel, judiciary, private bar and stakeholders, in the criminal justice sectors on plea bargain and a manual to that effect, is awaited,’’ the report said.

The sub-committee on Speedy Trial paid courtesy calls on the 1st Division of the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, NSCDC, the Nigerian Correctional Services, NDLEA and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

According to the report, ‘’the visits were aimed at enlightening the stakeholders on the activities of the main committee and to solicit for their cooperation and synergy in the dispensation of criminal justice in Kaduna state and making the state more business-friendly.’’