The focus on agriculture by the current government is paying off handsomely, and Nigerians are not regretting it, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President spoke on Friday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience, former Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president added: “We needed to go back to the land, as petroleum could no longer sustain the country, particularly with fluctuating prices. Today, we eat what we grow, and we have stopped importation of many food products. There’s no foreign exchange to even waste again.

“Agriculture has also helped us to generate employment. We have embraced technology, and some people are even leaving the offices to go back to the land. And they are not regretting it. That is the feedback we get.”

The former Ethiopian Prime Minister congratulated President Buhari for achievements Nigeria has attained under him, especially in agriculture, and for successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saying he was in the country on the auspices of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, Boshe noted that the organisation was working in 16 African countries, adding that, “and if we want to change anything in the continent, it must start with Nigeria.”

He stressed that Africa must emulate what is happening in other parts of the world as regards agriculture, and with Nigeria having achieved greatly, being able to stop rice importation, “we want to champion the Nigerian policy at the continental level. We should have a common African voice on food self-sufficiency. Africa can feed the globe.”