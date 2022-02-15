Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that more industries and investments are springing up in the state as a result of the enabling environment and the necessary infrastructure development created by his administration.

Akeredolu who explained that the development has lifted hundreds of the teeming youths out of the gulf of joblessness, noted that his administration will continue to attract genuine investments into the state.

Speaking at the grand opening of Dejavu Hotel and Suites, Elshadai Road, Alagbaka, Governor Akeredolu, said his administration has identified tourism as one of the areas where the state has huge potential.

The governor noted that serious investors are working with his government to take advantage of the hospitality industry in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that infrastructural development, establishment of sustainable industries and entrepreneurship are part of the major policy thrusts in line with the Second Term REDEEMED programme of his administration.

While assuring that his government will not depart from the path of progress and development, Governor Akeredolu said adequate infrastructure development is sine-qua-non to the establishment of sustainable industries and entrepreneurship development in any society.

“This informed our decision to embark on massive infrastructure development across the three senatorial districts of the state. Under our watch, Ondo State has literally become a great construction site.

ADVERTISEMENT