BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said the investment drive of his administration has been yielding dividends in the key sectors of the economy.

The Governor expressed delight with the bid tabled by Sterling Bank Plc to invest in Arinta Waterfall in Ipole Iloro and develop it to a tourist destination of choice in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Governor spoke when he received the top management team of Sterling Bank led by the Divisional Head, Retail, Mr. Shina Atilola, who unfolded the bank’s proposal to develop tourism, arts and craft sectors.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the Sterling Bank economic initiative also incorporates the agriculture sector where it plans to invest and make Ekiti a key Food Basket in the Southwest and Nigeria.

Fayemi said tourism occupied a special place in his administration’s desire to generate employment and more revenue and make the state depend less on the monthly allocations from the federation account.

He also lauded Sterling Bank for its plan to further develop the Ikogosi Warm Spring, a twin tourist centre with Arinta Waterfall with both located in the state’s tourism corridor in Ekiti West Local Government Area.

The Governor commended the efforts of the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, in attracting investors to the sector saying the government fully supports the Bank’s initiative which he said would boost the state’s economic profile.

He said: “We thank Sterling Bank for this laudable initiative to invest in arts and craft which will economically empower our people working in that sub-sector. We are delighted that the package incorporates the tourism sector especially on Arinta Waterfall.

“The investment drive of our administration is yielding dividends in the key sectors of the economy and we are also glad that you are also touching agriculture where he has also attracted investment from renowned corporate players.

“Our friends in Sterling Bank, your bank has been very good and you are one of the most reliable banks in Nigeria and you have many brilliant minds working for you.

“I have listened to your plan for the state and since Wale Ojo-Lanre is backing you, we have no alternative than to support him because we know he will not recommend a bad product to us.”

In his address, Ojo-Lanre said: “This is one of our finest moments, that we are being ruled by your (the Governor’s) inspiration and motivation to look for ways to bring corporate organisations to assist our people in arts and craft and tourism.

“This prompted me to approach Sterling Bank, the only bank that has funds supporting tourism. Sterling Bank has been using its resources to support SMEs and jump start the economy.