The newly appointed director-general and chief executive of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof Musa Garba Maitafsir, has vowed to ensure quality and commitment in the training of Nigerian teachers.

Maitafsir spoke at the weekend during his familiarisation visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where he solicited the support of the chairman of NTI Governing Council, Sen Kaka Mallam Yale, to enable him consolidate on the gains of the previous administration of the institute.

Sen Yale who is also the chairman, Borno State Local Government Civil Service Commission, received the NTI boss in his office, congratulating him for his appointment.

He assured him of the council’s support to implement meaningful development at the institute.

In the same vein, the NTI DG, Prof Maitafsir, assured the UNICEF Education Specialist in Borno State, Dr Yusuf Ismail, that the Institute is ready and will ensure quality in the training of 18,367 unqualified teachers of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States who are contracted to the Institute by the UNICEF.

Maitafsir who expressed NTI willingness and commitment to train the teachers was at UNICEF’s office as part of familiarisation visit to the state.

Responding, the UNICEF Education Specialist, Dr. Ismail commended the DG for the visit, even as he also congratulated him for his appointment and advised him to promote the image of the Institute.

In a related development, Prof Maitafsir was at the office of the vice chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof Aliyu Shugaba, where he commended the VC for the affiliation and other opportunities offered to NTI by the university and urged the university to give the institute more opportunity to ensure quality and commitment throughout the period of his stewardship at the Institute.

Prof Maitafsir also inspected the NTI Borno State Office, which is under construction in Maiduguri, where he urged the contractor, handling the work to speed up work, so as to enable staff of the Institute in the state to move in immediately and continue their work.