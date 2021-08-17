All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Panel said its only mandate in Ekiti State is to look into complaints and observations arising from last month’s party ward congress held in the state.

The five-member panel who arrived in the state ruled out the possibility of making recommendations to the party on sharing of positions.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, the panel chairman, former Oyo State deputy governor, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, said the Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary National Convention Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, has not given the committee the mandate to share positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyedokun said the panel which has the ex-House of Representatives member, Hon Abdullahi Sadiq, as Secretary, while Hon Chiedu Eluemunoh, Hajiya Saratu Sabo and Hajia Talatu Nasir as members is in the state to listen to complaints and suggest how best to get justice for the aggrieved members.

He added that they were majorly dispatched to Ekiti from the national headquarters to entertain complaints raised in respect of the congress held on July 31, 2021.

Oladokun insisted that the committee doesn’t have the mandate to share positions to pacify the aggrieved members of the party.