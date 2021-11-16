The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it is committed to protecting and empowering consumers – whether individuals and corporate consumers – from unfair practices.

The executive vice chairman OF NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta stated this at the NCC DAY during 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair held at the Tafawa Balewa Square annually organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) which ended at the weekend in Lagos.

Danbatta who was represented by the director, public affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said this is based on the commission’s regulatory mandate of ensuring that consumers of telecommunications services deserve to get value for their money, and to be treated as a very important stakeholder in the scheme of things.

Prof Danbatta said the commission was delighted delighted to be part of this year’s edition of the Lagos International Abuja International Trade Fair, which it considers a strategic event nitude happening in Lagos, which is the commercial nerve-centres of Lagos, very important.

“First of all, a larger number of our licencees and subscribers are based in Lagos. Hence, the Commission has been partnering with LCCI by participating at this event annually through our special “NCC Day” event in order to create an interactive forum with its various stakeholders, especially the consumers.”

The EVC noted that the theme of this year’s trade fair: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” resonated with the critical role which the NCC plays in creating a more enabling environment for businesses to thrive in a more efficient and effective manner, thereby ensuring sustainability of the nation’s economic growth.

According to Danbatta, the NCC is the agency driving the digital transformation we are seeing in our economy today, one area that the Commission pays greater priority to is how telecom consumers are treated by the service providers. “This is why at NCC, we continue to treat consumers as Kings and Queens. Of course, that is who they are because without the consumer both regulator and the operators have no business,” he said.

“Consequently, in line with our consumer-centric initiatives, the NCC recently unveiled a new Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), which articulates the Commission’s policies and regulatory implementation roadmaps for the next five years, covering 2020-2025.

“The new roadmap, a 5-Point Agenda, has the overarching objective of increasing connectivity and service experience for the consumers, just as the first Strategic Vision Plan for 2015-2020, paid special attention to the issue of empowerment and protection of the consumer.

The SVP will generally focus on excellence and efficiency of our regulatory activities and ensure increased connectivity to telecoms consumer through deployment of robust infrastructure and newest technology such as 5G network, recently approved for rollout by the federal government.

In this regard, the Commission is set for implementation aimed at ensuing robust, available, accessible and affordable broadband/telecom service delivery to consumers.