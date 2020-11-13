The Association of Pharmaceutical Products Marketers of Nigeria (APPMAN) has said that with the Supreme court verdict in their case with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), there members can now engage in retail and wholesale of pharmaceutical product with pharmacists in their payroll.

Speaking at it’s National Convention and Investiture of Patrons held in Abuja, the President of the Association, Hon Afolabi Nurudeen Adekanmbi, also said that the association now have leaders in the six-geo-political zones and have also spread to over 30 states.

According to Adekanmbi, the association which was formally National Association of General Practicing Pharmacists Employers (NAGPPE), added that the name changed for better recognition and identification.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most importantly, gentlemen of the press, the pronouncement of the Supreme Court in the case between NAGPPE and Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) is to be the effect that our members can engage in retail and wholesales of pharmaceutical products provided that Pharmacists are in our employ.

“This pronouncement by the apex court of the land is no doubt a watershed in our history and this association will remain grateful to our leaders whose efforts made the judicial victory possible,” Adekanmbi said while saluting all APPMAN members who had weathered many lethal, obnoxious and suffocating storms, as experienced in the various policies of old to arrive at where they are today.

“Our solace is in the fact that a new dawn has berthed in our Association and I am proud to say that, surely we have risen again and to fall no more in God’s name.”

Adekanmbi said in the last one year the association has undergone transmutation from the old NAGPPE to its present form and structure, so as to satisty the pressing demands of a pragramatic and consolidated relationship among its members as well as with the relevant regulatory authorities.

“It is worthy of note that the old Association named NAGPPE, which was just in about five states of the federation before transmutating to APPMAN can now boast of presence in more than 30 States across the country, while consciously maintaining our Executives across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“In a pandemic period that we are, our association has been working assidously with regulatory agencies in the country, most especially the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) in particular and others like NAFDAC, NDLEA etc. This we have conscientiously done with great care and perseverance.

“This collaboration is what our association crave for and it is hoped that other relevant authorities will accept our hands of fellowship and work with us in the interest of Nigeria and its people.

It is on this note that in the overall interest of the nation’s economic growth and the safety of all end users of Pharmaceutical products across the country, I call for the sustenance of the pre sent positive relationship between our association and the PCN as well as other regulatory bodies.

“It is our expectation that there will be alternative conflict resolution machineries between the PCN and our association so as to avoid violent rivalry and incessant court actions. As for us in the APPMAN, we are committed to this existing peaceful approach and we are hopeful that the PCN will communicate same to all the state offices, so as to relate positively with APPMAN by resolving all disputes and misunderstandings amicably,”Adekanmbi added.