BY Muyiwa Oyinlola, Abuja

The membership figure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has tripled in the last three months, the party has said.

From 12 million members when the party commenced its revalidation and update exercise January 25, it has now increased to over 40 million members nationwide.

Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party made this disclosure Monday in Abuja when the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni played host to some Non-Career Ambassadors at the party’s national secretariat.

The politician stated that before the Caretaker Committee commenced the just concluded party membership registration, revalidation and update exercise the party’s membership strength was about 12 million but it has now increased to over 40 million members nationwide.

Addressing the new diplomats Akpanudoedehe said, “We are blessed to have focused and gentle Chairman. When he came on board, we lost ground. Under his leadership we have regained what we lost and gained more. We had a membership strength of 12 million. I want to inform Your Excellencies, under his (Buni) leadership the APC has moved to over 40 million today.”

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and the Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni urged the newly designated Non-Career Ambassadors to project the country positively wherever they are posted to.

Aaccording to Buni, Nigeria was determined to sustain warm relationship with other nations.

The APC Chairman urged the diplomat-designates to make themselves available in offering solutions to the menace, in view of the persistent security challenges facing the country.

Buni in response to the request of the ambassadors approved the creation of a desk for non Career Ambassadors at the party national secretariat.

He also promised to invite them to partake in the forthcoming national convention of the party as observers.

Earlier, the leader of the team, High Commissioner-designate to Republic of Zambia, Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leadership for their appointment.

He said: “We are ready to discharge our duty to the nation and the party. We shall remain committed to the party, so that in 2023, our victory will be easy. We shall build strong bond between Nigeria and our hosts.

“Our appointment is a call to service and we are aware that the party interest supersedes our individual intetest.”