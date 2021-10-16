Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has said metropolitan administrators in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria would exercise similar powers and responsibilities in their designated areas as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory does in Abuja.

The governor reiterated that he intends to complete his tenure in 2023 as strongly as he began the first tenure in 2015.

He said he considers the closing stages as important as any to providing governance, stressing that he would continue introducing reforms like the new metropolitan authorities for Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

el-Rufai noted that there is a need to be pragmatic in managing these cities.

Speaking yesterday at Sir Kashim House, Kaduna, after swearing-in two new High Court judges, members of statutory commissions and other officials, the governor said the 19 months that remain to complete his mandate were as important as the first months of his first tenure back in 2015.

He said majority of residents of Kaduna State now live in the three major cities of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

He said that to provide the necessary services and facilities for residents, these cities have to be administered integrated, organic cities.