The chief executive officer (CEO) of MLJ Marine and Gas Limited, Mr. Mpakaboari Long John, has said that the company’s aim was to create jobs and become a global household oil and gas brand in Nigeria.

He spoke during an interview with journalists at the company’s corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“We have been in the business of marine logistics, AGO supplies, pipeline repairs and maintenance, civil and mechanical works, waste management, procurement of oil tools, fabrication and instrumentation since 2010.

“One of the things we have been able to do at MLJ Marine, is to create jobs, and make our services affordable.

“Our mission is to be a household brand name in the oil and gas industry, with delivery and best customer experiences for our clients.

“The story of our company’s growth has remained one of Nigeria’s biggest industry stories, which is laced with thorns and successes, for the past 11 years.

“We are not relenting in maintaining our brand in the global market, because that is the aim of every company,” Long John stated.