Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has said that the federal government collaboration with the donor assisted projects have yielded remarkable results in the development of Agri-business hubs in Nigeria.

Dr Abubakar stated this in Abuja while inaugurating the National Steering Committees of the three donor assisted projects; the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS), and Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-One (ATASP-1), funded by the World Bank and African Development Bank.

The committees which are chaired by the minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar with the minister of state, Hon Mustapha Baba Shehuri as alternate chairman is expected to assist in addressing the challenges bedeviling the projects, consider and approve the Annual Work-Plan and Budget (AWPB) and support on policy matters and general oversight of the projects amongst others.

The minister noted that the committees were significant to track the progress towards federal government policy in the area of provision of food security, job creation, youth empowerment, rural development and general economic diversification.

He said, “It is pertinent to mention, that the collaboration and partnership existing between the donor assisted projects have yielded a remarkable result in the development of Agri-business hubs in Nigeria, I am optimistic, with the caliber of men and women we have in the various committees, I can see justice done for the approval of the AWPB of the five projects.

This inauguration today marked a significant milestone in the implementation of development partner support projects in the agricultural sector, over the years, projects have been without steering committees making it, difficult to effectively tract their performance, the members are expected to seat back, consider and approve the 2022 AWPB”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the permanent secretary Dr. Ernest Umakhihe told the committees to align the project activities towards promotion of commercial agriculture to ensuring food sustainability, job creation and income generation.