At the last stakeholders engagement, you disclosed that a retreat will be organised for the new local government chairmen. Last week, the Economic Planning Board met with all the 23 council chairmen. Was the meeting part of the planned retreat?

Thank you very much, yes it is part of it. It’s part of the orientation that we’re planning. We plan to do to improve the capacity of local government chairmen, vice chairmen and secretaries. Some of them are fresh, while some are coming back for the second time. So, we felt we should put all of them on the same page, we thought we should get them abreast the proceedings of the state and local government. They should differentiate between the different strata, different arms of the presidential system of government which Kaduna state is operating at the local government level. So, we felt we should start somewhere.

The first thing we did, like you witnessed the other day, was to hold a meeting that will bring them on board the State Planning Platform. That was intended to enable them to understand that, whatever they’re going to do at the local government level, must be planned initially. So, apart from the state planning process, there is also the local government planning process. As chairmen, they will be confronted with a lot of issues, people will be expecting them to do a lot of interventions. So much is expected from them. So, we felt we should bring them to a platform where they’ll be able to sieve the grains from the chaff; basically, understand how to prioritize. They should be able to determine those things that are critical, the ones that are very critical, and which ones are extremely critical. So, what we did with them on that day was to actually go through their budgets.

We showed them the different levels of planning process. We showed them that to plan a development process requires a level of understanding and some skills. And in fact, when they were coming for that workshop, we asked them to come with their Directors of Budget. So, by and large, what we did was to make sure that they understand that they cannot just wake up in the morning, build roads, and culverts. We want them to do what we call alignment of projects, to align their projects with that of the state. We want them to use the resources judiciously. We want them to be focused.

We told them to first take inventory of what exists now at the local government; what are the projects, interventions that are currently going on? Who owns those interventions and projects; local government, state or federal government? So, we asked them to embark on projects in communities that are not covered by ongoing projects or interventions to ensure even development. We explained to them that there’s an upcoming retreat – a three or four day retreat. It’s going to be outside Kaduna, we want to have a safe environment, a very quiet and supportive environment, so that all of them can relax and bring their thoughts together in one place.

What are some of the highlights of the coming retreat that have not been covered during the Economic Planning Board meetings?

Let me further list some of the main objectives of the planned retreat for the chairmen, vice chairmen and their secretaries. Like I told you, we really wanted to provide a pathway for local governments to align their priorities with that of the state. And we want to highlight the importance of analyzing the local government budget and citizens’ participation, which is very critical. We want them to ensure that when they are planning a budget, they should plan the budget for the people with the people. So, citizens’ participation in budget preparation is key and we emphasized that to them. We also told them that no budget is going to be accepted or fully implemented if the citizens are absent during the preparation. We want them also to understand the local government reform laws, which had been passed in 2020. There are a lot of reforms and changes, so much so that those of them that were chairmen 20 years ago, cannot fit into this 2021 era. So, we want them to be very conversant with this.

We’re not training them to become lawyers, but we’re training them to become implementers of the law so that they don’t flout the law. We also want them to understand the role of the Executive, the Legislature and different arms of government. The chairmen should know that the Legislature is an entire independent arm, they are also an independent arm, and all of them have rights and privileges, and that should also be respected. Of course, the vehicle for implementing all government’s policies and programmes is the public servant. They are the ones that will drive the whole process.

So, these are the main objectives we want to achieve during the retreat and we will engage a lot of stakeholders. For example, among the key players that will come to speak to them, will be the people responsible for law enforcement. Officials of EFCC will be there, ICPC will be there, the police will be invited, the DSS will be invited. Anybody that is crucial to enforcing law will be there to tell them ABC of what they’re supposed to do within the ambits of the law.

Such retreats have always been organised for council chairmen in the past. How is this one going to be different?

The difference between this retreat and the previous retreats is that these security agents will come with case studies for the participants to understand. They won’t mention names, they will only give examples of what happened and how it happened. They’ll go through the lessons, understand them and learn from them.

Not only that, the Code of Conduct Bureau will also be there. They will show them the implication of every full stop and comma they have put on their Assets Declaration Forms. We will also invite legal luminaries to look through the constitution and bring out the functions of local governments. A lot of resources at the local government level are wasted because some chairmen want to build a General Hospital for example. Rather, council chairmen should invest their resources on building a Primary Health Care Center.

Will councillors be also part of the retreat, given that they will now operate a presidential system where they will be legislators, as opposed to what obtained in the past?

Certainly, yes but they won’t be in the same programme with chairmen because they don’t perform the same functions. The chairmen are in the Executive branch, while the councillors are in the Legislature; they are going to have separate retreats. We are going to organize their own for them, and see how to create synergy between them and the chairmen, to enable them have a smooth working relationship. Like I said, whatever we plan for the Executive, we will also equally plan for the same thing for the Legislature because they’re also important.

Are you also thinking about having a retreat between local government chairmen and Municipal Area Administrators, so that each side will know its boundaries?

The Economic Planning Board meeting that we held last week, the Administrators were present. I took the responsibility of trying to demarcate the functions of the two. We told them their functions are complementary, and it’s not all local governments that are affected with that. In Kafanchan, only three local governments will be affected and in Kaduna, four local governments will be affected. In Zaria, three local governments will also be affected. So, on the whole, ten local governments will be affected out of 23, the other 13 local governments are not part of it.

But again, I reminded them that Kaduna was manned by an administrator. The Magajin Gari office was called an Administrator’s office because of its municipality. I told them that when you’re laying pipes for water for the consumption of Kaduna residents for example, it will cut across Chikun, Kaduna South, Kaduna North to Igabi. So, no local government will say no, no, no, don’t come to my local government, you didn’t seek my permission, it is municipal management. Take waste management for example, as we speak now, local governments contribute money for the evacuation of refuse because it’s a municipal issue. There is no boundary. Again, when there’s a disease outbreak, viruses and bacteria don’t respect boundaries, development doesn’t respect boundaries.

If you go to Lagos, you wouldn’t be able to distinguish the boundary between Lagos and Ogun state in some cases. What this means is that there must be a way where these local governments will have some symbiotic relationship, and somebody must be responsible for that. If you pick a chairman amongst them to oversee these functions, he will become a super chairman. So, that is why the idea of Metropolitan Authorities came up. To answer your question, we will sit down with the local government chairmen and Metropolitan Administrators to understand each other more clearly.

Part of the key issue that we think is critical for that retreat is revenue generation and management. We will bring in Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), to the roundtable and ask the tough questions. What are your issues? You’re raising revenue, true or false? How effective is it? And the chairman of KADIRS will explain to them the need for them to do more. I’m sure they will have complaints on remittances and so on and so forth. A session will also be prepared for that.

And of course, security issues would also be addressed. We will have a session with the traditional institution, to address them and their responsibilities. We will also have a session on Community Policing, where we will look at better approaches to the issues.

