By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The chairman of Dakkada Football Club of Uyo, Aniedi Dickson, said the health of the players will remain the top priority of the management during the forthcoming 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Dickson made the assertion after all the players had undergone and passed the medical routine, which took place at the Nest of Champions on Tuesday.

The Uyo-based club was given the all-clean bill of health yesterday after all the results of the multifarious tests conducted came through. The players were also tested for ECG, full blood count, cardiovascular system, musculoskeletal system, echocardiography, liver and kidney function, and among others.

Dickson in a statement signed by the club’s media officer, Edidiong Stephen, said the medical routine is aimed towards adherence to the League Management Company’s (LMCs) stipulated guidelines ahead of the commencement of the country’s top flight league.

“We were here today in compliance with LMC-stipulated guidelines for participation in the forthcoming NPFL season,” he said.

“Our players are cherished assets and we are not leaving any stone unturned in paying priority attention to their health needs because it’s our intention to ensure that they are in tip-top shape ahead of the new season.”

As the 2020/2021 season beckons, newbies Dakkada FC, who had an impressive debut during NPFL’s season last year, have been perfecting pre-season plans in the outskirts of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.