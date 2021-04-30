ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOHN NKOM, Jalingo

Emir of Jibu-Bali Chiefdom in Bali local government area of Taraba State, Alhaji Abubakar Mahmood Adamu has said the collective efforts of traditional rulers and their subjects in the council to tackle insecurity were yielding positive results.

Bali is one of the local government areas in Taraba that recently experienced communal clashes between farmers and herders where thousands of people were displaced and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Adamu told LEADERSHIP Friday in Bali, the headquarters of the council that both the chiefs, the emirs and their subjects had agreed to collectively tackle security challenges facing them.

Adamu said the Bali traditional council had also decided to support the security initiatives of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State