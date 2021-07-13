Freedom to hold opinions and express them freely is one of the fundamental tenets of democracy especially as it is practised in the western world the model of which Nigeria adopted when military dictatorship was forced to step aside. Even under that rule, the country had a very vibrant media, the handmaid of that right to freedom which was used by pro-democracy activists to successfully fight for the restoration of civil rule.

Curiously, the same civil rule that benefited from that struggle, which free speech made possible, is now working towards stifling the process that gave it life. It is from this perspective that stakeholders in the media are not just alarmed but worried, and justifiably so, that a legal process has been set in motion to muzzle that freedom that is clearly guaranteed in the country’s supreme law – the constitution.

Presently before the National Assembly is a bill that if allowed to pass in its present draft, would take away permanently from Nigerians the fundamental right of freedom of expression. Even worse, the bill intends to deny the average man in the street the right to be informed, to know the truth.

From the title of that bill, an Act to amend the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1992 to remove bottle necks affecting its performance and make the council in tune with the current realities in regulating press and for related matters, this piece of legislation is obnoxious and must not be allowed to pass.

It is pertinent at this point, in the opinion of this newspaper, to highlight some of its provisions just to expose the dread this bill has in store not just for the media industry but all who are desirous of exercising their rights to freedom of speech and the right to hold opinions.

By the provisions of the bill, Section 2 establishes a board for the Council which shall serve on an advisory capacity, on a part-time basis; seat once in a quarter and shall consist of one representative of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ); one representative of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and one representative of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) who shall be person experienced in Journalism

Other members of this council as stipulated in the bill are two representatives of the general public; one representative of Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON); one representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and an Executive Secretary of the Council.

Also bill makes provision for the office of a chairman who shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister; Members of the board (for NUJ, NGE, NPAN & BON) shall as well be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the minister “after an election by or on the nomination of the unions, association or other body concern”.

Section 3 brings out the duties of the council which include: The Council shall be charged with the duty to: Regulate the print media and related media houses; Ensure truthful, genuine and quality services by print media houses and media practitioners; With the approval of the Minister in charge of information, establish and disseminate a national Press Code and standards to guide the conduct of print Media, related media houses and media practitioners; approve penalties and fines against violations of the Press Code by print media houses and media Practitioners, including revocation of license. Other functions of the council are: receive, process, and consider applications for the establishment, ownership and operation of print media and other related media houses; with the approval of the Minister, grant print media and other related License any application considered worthy of such; monitor activities of the press, media and other related houses to ensure compliance with the national Press Code for professionals and ethical conduct, including the NUJ, among others.

The bill goes on to warn that no person shall engage, operate or use any apparatus or premises for print or related media anywhere in Nigeria except under and in accordance with the provision of this Act. And where an offence under this section has been committed by an individual, or a body corporate, such person(s) or body corporate shall be deemed to be guilty of an offence and liable to be prosecuted against and be punished accordingly. Where any person or body corporate has been convicted of this offence: such person or body corporate shall be liable to a fine of five million Naira only or three years imprisonment to the person or the promoter (in case of body corporate or both, and; an additional fine of N20, 000 only for each day during which the offence continues.

Furthermore, Section 9 which relates to a Code of Conduct said that: the Council shall establish a National Press and Ethical Code of media conduct for media houses and media practitioners which shall come to effect and be disseminated after approval by the Minister. By the provisions of this code of conduct, the Council shall cause to be established in the Nigerian Press Council Journal, the Code of Professional and Ethical Code of Conduct as approved under Section (1) of this section which shall be binding on every media Houses, Journalists and media practitioners in Nigeria.

We are taking the pains to point out all this sections and clauses to emphasize the point that a lot is wrong with this bill. It is out to crush the media in a democracy. That is not acceptable. Again, Section 17 of the principal Act is amended by substituting subsections 3 and 4 which said that where the medium of information or the journalist so sanctioned in accordance with subsection (1) of this section does not comply with the Council’s rules, the medium or journalist is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction: in the case of a body corporate, to a fine of N1 million only; and in the case of a journalist to a fine of N250, 000 only, and the Council shall order the suspension of the journalist from practice for a period not exceeding six months or more.

The bill goes onto say: where there is persistent refusal to comply with the directives of the Council, the medium or journalist so sanctioned in accordance with Section (1) of this section, commits an offence, and he is liable on conviction: in the case of a body corporate to a fine of N2 million Naira only. In the case of a journalist to a fine of N250, 000 only and in an extreme case, the council shall order the striking out of the name of the journalist from the register.

The bill is not yet done in its determination to stifle the media. Section 21 of the Principal Act is amended in subsection 5 by increasing the fines attached to violations of the provision of subsection (1) of the same section to read as follows: where anybody has been convicted of an offence under this section of the Act in a High Court: he shall be liable of a fine of N250, 000 only or imprisonment for a term of two years or both and to an additional fine of N5, 000 each day during which the offence continues.

Similarly, Section 28 addresses the financial provisions of the council. According to it, the Council shall maintain a fund which shall consist of such monies as may be, from time to time, be provided by the Federal Government by way of appropriation by the National Assembly or Federal Government Grants; such percentage of fees and levies to be determined and charged by the Council on the annual income of licensed print media Houses and media owned, established or operated by private individual(s), State or Local Government(s); license fees, fines and penalties charged by the Council pursuant to Section 17, 21 and other related sections of this Act.

In Section 33, subsections 1 and 2 the bill increased the fines. It states that: Any person(s) who without documentation with the Council, own, publishes or prints a newspaper, magazine or journal commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or a term of three years imprisonment or both. And to an additional fine of N20, 000 for every day in default.

From the foregoing, it is clear that this bill, to all intents and purposes, is out to control the media through a licensing process which is inimical to all that journalism stands for. That is to say, should by any stroke of misfortune this bill sails through, soon, the jailhouses will be overflowing with prisoners of conscience, journalists who would rather go to jail than abandon their roles as the watchdog of the society. The bill is claiming that only the government knows the truth which the media must propagate or be damned.

It is from this stand point that we urge the lawmakers to do the right thing that their consciences demand, which is, kill this bill because it is a direct affront to the right to know. It is inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution and to that effect ought to be null and void.