By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation, has declared that it support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, remains Unshaken.

UHF Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, disclosed this yesterday when the group paid a solidarity visit to the Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in the state, Isaac Abbot Ogbobula at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Wali, who congratulated Ogbobula and members of the caretaker committee on their appointment, assure them of the group’s support, commitment, and loyalty to the party.

Meanwhile, the Unity House Foundation (UHF) has reiterated the need to build a functional political party that should not be structured around individual ambition.

UHF Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, disclosed this yesterday when he led members of the group on a visit to the former senator representing Rivers East senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Andrew Uchendu, in his residence in Port Harcourt.

Wali, who described Uchendu as the strongest supporter of the Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, assured of the group’s readiness to fully commit to the ideals of the Amaechi’s political school of thought and core basis.

He said: “A political party is not a group of saints, and must agree to entertain all kinds of character and ambition. It only becomes a problem when people militarize those ambition at the expense of the common wealth of party members.

“We have been gifted the best support group any politician can ever ask for; The support group of the All Progressives Congress is unparalleled. I sometimes wonder what drives them. They have shown something of a character that is not on record.

“And I think that it is something the leadership should build on. We don’t have the crisis of support at all. What we have is the crisis of leadership. And we must get it right this time.”