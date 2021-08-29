Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend said his government was currently supporting thousands of youths in the creative sector in order to boost capacity and knowledge.

Sanwo-Olu stated this when he received the prestigious Outstanding Political Brand Icon of the Year at the 8th Marketing Stakeholders’ Summit held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, with the theme: “Rethinking the Blue Ocean Strategy in Uncertain Times”, organised by Marketing EDGE, a brand-focused magazine Sanwo-Olu, who is also named Marketing Ambassador, pledged his commitment to the growth of the profession by sustaining the State’s investment in requisite infrastructure that would create a resilient economy and city in which the Brand and Advertising industry would thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor acknowledged the transformation recorded in the industry, which, he said, has been occasioned by injection of funds into the creative sector to support the growth of local advertisers.

The outcome, he noted, has ended the period when practitioners needed to fly to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in South Africa before shooting good television commercials for their clients.

He said: “Today is for celebrating ourselves, our craft and achievements as marketing communications professionals. Over the last five decades, the marketing communications profession has evolved remarkably to become a window for the world to see the creativity that resides within us.

“The story has continued to change with improvement and global visibility. Let me assure you, it can only get better from here. The infrastructure we are creating is gradually giving you the scenic settings you require for great Television Commercials that can earn more prestigious laurels from across the world.”

Sanwo-Olu told the gathering that his administration was not unaware of the greater impact which a flourishing creative sector and advanced technology would have on the growth of brands.

Earlier, the publisher of Marketing EDGE, Mr. John Ajayi, said the summit had evolved over the years to become a brand on its own, saying those honoured at the event were assessed and confirmed to be change agents promoting future-fit businesses in the age of new normal.