Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said his administration has put Ibadan’s traditional system back on track.

The governor, who spoke at the church service to mark the beginning of the ‘2022 Ibadan Cultural Festival Week’ held at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Aremo, Ibadan, said if his administration did not resolve the crisis surrounding the stool, Ibadan will continue to experience the same challenges each time a new Olubadan is to be installed.

“We have come here today to give thanks to the King of kings. No matter how much we try as mortals, nothing we try to achieve will succeed without God.

“Yes, it took us some time to install the new Olubadan of Ibadanland. If not for the challenges we faced, the Ibadan traditional system is such that the process of installation would take only one or two weeks. And when we critically looked into those challenges, we discovered that if we did not resolve them just as we have done, we will continue to experience the same challenges every time we have to instal Olubadan.

“So, with your support, we have been able to put Ibadan’s traditional system back on track.”

The governor recalled how he promised the members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), when they came to him, that the 2022 Ibadan Cultural Festival Week would be celebrated with the new Olubadan on the throne.

“When CCII came to meet me, they were concerned. In fact, they had already fixed the date for Ibadan Week but I asked them to shift it by one week and I promised that we would install the new Olubadan around that week. And to the glory of God, the ongoing Ibadan Week is being observed with the new Olubadan on the throne,” the governor added.

The CCII president, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, appreciated Governor Makinde for the way he settled the issues surrounding the Olubadan stool, saying that Ibadan will never forget his administration.

