Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, has said that Nigerian youths have all it takes to change the country, but they must join the political process.

He enjoined them to work towards taking active part in the country’s leadership recruitment process in 2023.

Speaking yesterday as chairman of the presidential reception and dinner in honour of some pharmacists who recently attained lofty heights in the public service, Nda-Isaiah regretted that although the #EndSARS protesters had genuine intention, they allowed hoodlums to hijack the protest.

He noted that the police was in dire need of transformation, adding however that the police force as it stands today need to be disbanded and replaced with a new police force that can be useful to the country.

The media chief stated: “As far as I’m concerned, the police today need to be disbanded, I don’t know what they are doing.You can’t even reform them. They need total transformation. They can’t protect you from Boko Haram, they can’t protect you from kidnappers, they can’t protect you from bandits, so why retain them?

“The protest started well and peacefully but what we saw after the government had acceded to their demand of scrapping SARS, was nothing close to peaceful. On the decision to disband F-SARS, Nda-Isaiah said it was probably the swiftest action ever taken by the Nigerian government.

He commended the federal government’s efforts to restore peace, saying there is no way people will be destroying properties and any responsible government will sit down and watch instead of restoring order. Nda-Isaiah who is also a fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN) further charged more pharmacists to join politics in order to occupy positions to influence change.

Also speaking, the President of PSN, Pharm Sam Ohuabunwa stressed the need to discard division among health professionals, insisting that such division which often manifests in leadership of the sector is counterproductive.

He specifically frowned at a situation where some people believe only a medical doctor should head the health sector, noting that such arguments run contrary to natural justice.

Reacting to the ongoing protests, Chief Ohuabunwa said it is shameful that some youths had to die for the country to change.

“Clearly, the recent happenings showed that the journey for a new Nigeria has started,” he said, even as he lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing

the youths express themselves.

All the recipients who received awards are trained pharmacists and members of the society.

The honourees include Pharm (Mrs) Olusola Idowu, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning; Pharm Farouk Ali Salim, DG, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON); Pharm (Dr) Kelly Nwagha, Ag DG/ CEO, National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSIS).

Others are Pharm (Dr) Zango Mohammed, Managing Director, NNPC Medical Services; Pharm (Mrs) Christiana Akpa, General Manager, Medical Services, Nigerian Ports Authority NPA and Pharm (Prof) Isa Hussani Marte FPSN, Chief of Staff to the governor of Borno State.

By Henry Tyohemba,