Oyo State government on Saturday said it has resolved all challenges impeding the smooth implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA) in the state.

The executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran stated this during a meeting with the BESDA Implementation Committee in Ibadan.

Adeniran said the state was set to commence BESDA fully, as all hurdles militating against the full implementation have been cleared by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Oyo State government’s determined efforts to ensure a reduction in the rate of out-of-school children in the State brought the dream to fruition.

Adeniran explained that the project, which was an initiative of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), was aimed at complementing the immense efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde led administration in the state to address the menace of out-of-school children.

Adeniran commended the present administration for investing more than 21 per cent of the state’s annual budget in the State’s education sector, adding that this had ensured effective teaching and learning in schools, particularly at the foundation level which is key to societal development.