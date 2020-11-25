Executive director, Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civil Education (CHRICED), Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi, has stressed that the over 10 million children wandering the streets, with no education, healthcare and other basic necessities could form the fulcrum of future violent conflicts in the country.

Zikirullahi raised the alarm in Abuja yesterday, during the presentation of two years qualitative research project on exploration of the best prospect for combating forced child begging in Nigeria.

He lamented that the reality of over 10 million children wandering the streets, with no education, healthcare and other basic necessities to make them a proper part of society amounts to yet another recipe for future violent conflicts, adding that the scale of begging by almajiri children has continued to be daunting, pushing Nigeria to retain the

ADVERTISEMENT

position as the country with the highest number of out of school children in the entire world.

Zikirullahi noted that since 1980s, Almajiri Quranic education has move away from its roots as a traditional structured religious guidance to one based on exploration in which students are expected to sustain the school and their own sustenance through begging and child labour which according to him, has now evolved into purely exploitative practice.