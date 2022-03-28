The governor of Ondo State and chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed optimism that the outcome of the just concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would provide an inspiring enabler for cohesion and stability.

Governor Akeredolu, who doubles as the chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum has, therefore, admonished all contestants for various positions to leverage on the strength of their commitment to serve the party at different levels.

In a statement by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor said: “We must consider the resolve to serve the people, even at the party level, a commendable strive. At times like this, such strives are of courage.

“They are borne out of individual zeal and passion for the party. Such efforts are undoubted, replete with brighter prospects–that we can shape the party stronger today, for tomorrow.

“As party leaders and faithful of varied but strongly-nested leverages and responsibilities, we have played the game not for our selfish interests even if our desires to serve as well as the purposeful drives to achieve the same may have differed.

“Notwithstanding, our collective, though unsung instincts were incurably geared toward the common goal of altruistic service to the party.

“We must, therefore, at this point, put the past behind us for the greater objective to serve the people and the larger society through the instrumentality of the party platform. We have all won together. As such, the responsibility to build together is for us all irrespective of who emerged or whose aspirations are yet to come to fruition. God’s time is the best.

“We congratulate our new National Chairman, Distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu, our own very dear Senator(Otunba) Christopher Iyiola Omisore, Hon Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke-National Secretary and National Vice Chairman (South West) respectively, as well as other lucky ones from the Southwest.

“For the newly-elected, there is a huge possibility of better days ahead of us all; and, a greater opportunity for oneness, more than ever before, has again, berthed. Galvanize us for the enormous task ahead.