BY BODE GBADEBO |

An undated viral video which surfaced on Wednesday involving a motorist and a policeman is currently causing public outrage on the social media after the motorist was seen assaulting the armless policeman over an argument in Lagos.

The policeman had apparently insisted on impounding what looks like a mini-truck. Argument ensued between the policeman and a man holding a bottle at the back of the vehicle, who was trying to force the security man to come down from the truck.

Onlookers were also heard from the backgroud prodding the man with the bottle, who is apparently the owner of the vehicle, to assault the policeman and the latter brazenly did by hitting the policeman with the bottle on the head.

A Twitter user APC Support with the handle @APCNigeria, which posted the video, condemned the assault on the policeman.

The group wrote: “As much as we stand against #PoliceBrutality, we must also condemn acts like this in the strangest of terms. We call on @PoliceNG, @PoliceNG_CRU, @rrslagos767 to investigate this video, especially if it’s recent, and prosecute the perpetrator of this evil.”

LEADERSHIP recall a similar incident few days ago, when ASP Sunday Erhabor, attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the State Command was assaulted by one Victor Ebhomenyen at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru area of Lagos at the weekend.

The incident attracted the attention of the state government, which thereafter praised for Erhabor displaying a high level of professionalism in the face unprovoked attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed Erhabor for his calmness by restraining himself from taking law into his hands, despite being armed and assaulted while trying to arrest Ebhomenyen for driving against the traffic.

The incident, which was captured in a viral video on social media last Saturday, Erhabor while trying to arrest Ebhomenyen for driving against the traffic was violently assaulted and inflicted with severe bodily injuries.

But the Police officer, who was armed with his official AK-47 rifle, displayed a high level of professionalism despite the fierce provocations.