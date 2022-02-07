The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) said outsourcing is responsible for most frauds in banks. even as overzealous workers are trading customers’ sensitive information to fraudsters.

Deputy general secretary, NUBIFIE, Comrade Abiodun Olusola who made this known while speaking with LEADERSHIP on behalf of the president, Comrade Anthony Abakpa, in his office in Lagos, tied fraud in banks to those, who because of the nature of their employment into banking system, are not committed to their works or the managements of banks.

“Since majority of workforce in banks are through outsourcing, such workers, knowing they have no stake in such workplace, are always tempted to work against the interests of the banks,” he said.

Olusola explained that, it will always be difficult for outsiders to defraud customers without the foreknowledge and support by insiders, who, in most cases, are outsourced workers.

Furthermore, Olusola explained that, “what most people or bank customers often referred to as casualisation is no longer operational in banks nowadays. What we have in banks today is contract staff and outsourced workers.”

“Contract staff could, depending on the employers, be on daily, weekly, monthly or yearly engagements. Contract staff are not under any bank payrolls or employment. Those on contract employment are either for top level management in the banks and their condition of service also depends on individual basis without the involvement of the banks.

“But outsourced staff are entitled to have freedom to have a choice of belonging to labour union of their choice. Though outsourced workers have no job security, but they may not be hired and fired by banks without the prior knowledge of the outsourcing agencies. They are entitled to other entitlements like full staff but there is limit to those entitlements. And their conditions of work depends on the outsourcing agencies,” he pointed out.

Though labour unions have been able to win war against casualisation, he stated that, fight against outsourcing may take very long time to fight and win because of the directive from CBN and because the outsourcing agents have licence and and they are supposed to operate within the guidelines given to them by federal ministry of Labour and Employment.

