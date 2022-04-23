No fewer than 100 people were feared dead yesterday in a fire at an illegal crude oil bunkering site at Abaezi forest in Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the fire which started at about 11pm on Friday at the illegal oil bunkering site burnt the victims beyond recognition.

Aside the human lost, the fire also destroyed aquatic life in the community, as most residents of the affected area are predominantly farmers and fishermen.

Eyewitnesses said they were attracted to the scene by the ball of flames that covered the Abaezi forest.

They added that while a lot of people were prior to the ugly incident seen inside the forest doing the business, nobody came out as the fire raged.

A few people who accessed the scene said the charred bodies were more than 100, while those with fire burns were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Commenting on the incident, Imo State commissioner for petroleum resources, Goodluck Opiah, said all the victims were burnt beyond description.

He said, “It is true that a fire incident occurred at Ohaji/Egbema local area of Imo State. The fire occurred at an illegal oil bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition. “

“At the moment, I can’t really confirm the number of the deceased because many family members have removed the corpses of so many others.”

The commissioner, a former member of the House of Representatives representing the area, said he was at the tragic scene to represent the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

He added; “Apart from this calamity, the act has destroyed the aquatic life of the community. Our people before now are predominantly farmers and fishermen.

“Most of the people who are engaging in this act are from Rivers, Bayelsa and other neighbouring states and it is sabotage for our people to allow this illegal act to continue.

“I wish to appeal to our youths to desist from making themselves available for this illegal act. This is a suicidal business they got themselves into.”

While condoling with families who lost their loved ones in the disaster, Opiah prayed God to give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the losses.

The commissioner said Governor Hope Uzodinma had directed the immediate arrest of the owner of the oil bunkering site, Mr Okenze Onyewoke, who was said to have absconded.

Opiah said “The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has declared the owner of the illegal bunkering site, Okenze Onyewoke wanted. Anywhere he is, he will be arrested and used to teach others doing this business a big lesson. We have warned people severally to stop illegal oil bunkering and I think this will serve as a lesson to others venturing into this business. Most of the people who engage in this act are from Rivers, Bayelsa and other neigbouring states and it is sabotage.”

He conveyed the condolences of the state government to the families of victims.

Another eyewitness, Eze Ikedi, told our correspondent who visited the scene that residents of the area woke up to see the huge flame in the Abaezi forest.

“The fire was even spreading to the bush, we saw the people that were inside, but no one was seen coming out. People were scared going close to the place but later when some got there, they found out that over 100 people were burnt and 150 others who sustained serious burns were rushed into the villages for treatment.”

According to him, many of them were rejected by the village’s health facility.

After Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had embarked on dislodging those behind oil bunkering which resulted in soot in the state, but many of the perpetrators were alleged to have relocated to Imo State to continue their illicit business as ramshackle refineries were alleged to have sprang up in the state.