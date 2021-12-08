No fewer than 120 professional and amateur golfers drawn from across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja are swinging for various trophies at the 2021 Governor’s Cup tournament which teed off at the Lamingo Golf Club in Jos, yesterday.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State is amongst the participants at the a weeklong golf tournament which will climax on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The grand finale where trophies will be presented to deserving winners will be chaired by deputy speaker Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Maje Wase.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday shortly after the ceremonial tee-off, the captain of Lamingo Golf Club, Hon. Joseph Bukar, said the event is the 6th edition of the competition held in the state since the inception of Governor Simon Lalong-led administration.

He said the event brings professional golfers nationwide to come and compete for honour to strengthen the bond of friendship between men and women within the country and beyond.

“It is the major event in the golfing circle, and as far as I am concerned is one event that stands out not only in Nigeria but in the West African region where the entire professionals from the country come here to compete and show their skills. We also have an amateur to compete.

“What we’re trying to do is to show the peaceful nature of our state. We try to show that during this tournament they come here and benefit from the hospitality of the people of Plateau.

“Basically what we are trying to do is what the tournament stands for, is the show of love between states and nation at large,” Bukar stated.

He praises Governor Lalong for being magnanimous and making sure that the event is held every year by contributing and participating in the tournament.