BY GODWIN ENNA,

Over 135,000 vulnerable households across the 34 local government areas in Katsina State, have benefited from the palliative distribution to cushion hardship caused by COVID-19.

Launching the fifth phase of palliative distribution at Mallumfashi local government area, the Speaker Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Musa Maigari, says the distribution was the last item in the state’s warehouse that the government has been sharing since August last year after lockdown.

He explained that, “From the CACOVID donations, we distributed food items to about 67,106 households, while 65,000 households also benefited from the NEMA palliative supports provided to the state, and the T. Y Danjuma foundation – Victims Support Funds (VSF) also brought support to the state, and about 2,200 households benefited.

“ So far, the state government has distributed all palliatives in the store unless we receive other donations. So, over 135, 000 vulnerable households benefited from all distribution.”

The Speaker further stated that 30, 000 households are also benefiting from the current distribution of maize, guinea corn, and millets across the 34 local government areas in the state.

He therefore thanked members of the distribution committee for ensuring slick distribution in the exercise, calling on them to sustain the same tempo.

Earlier, the permanent secretary at the deputy governor’s office, Aminu Bazariye explained that the first round of palliative distribution in Katsina State was in August 2020 after the lockdown.

“The first one was in August 2020, that is immediately after the lockdown, the state government distributed 50 percent of the palliatives provided by the CACOVID-19 after sometime when the remaining balance of the palliatives was provided. The second phase was also given out to the vulnerable households,” Bazariye said.

As a step down distribution, the state government also launched the palliative distribution in Ingawa, Funtua and Kankia, representing three senatorial districts of the state.

The deputy governor, QS Mannir Yakubu,, who doubled as chairman of the distribution launched the exercise in Ingawa LGA, says the purpose was to provide succour to the people that were ravaged by the effect of COVID-19 and the current hardship in the country.

The deputy governor spoke through the Speaker of the State Assembly, Tasiu Musa Maigari, explained that no fewer than five vulnerable households have been selected from each ward in Katsina North Senatorial District to benefit from the ongoing grains palliative provided by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He called on people of the state to continue to offer prayers for sustainable peace, progress and development of the state and the nation as a whole.

While flagging off distribution at the Kaita local government secretariat, the state deputy governor, also represented by Alhaji Salisu Shinkafi, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the commodities to serve the purpose meant for.

He appreciated Kaita LGA for proper arrangements put in place for the exercise, tasking members of the distribution committee to play their part and by maintaining smooth distribution of the items.

In their separate comments, members representing Ingawa and Kaita local government councils at the State Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleman Tune, and Musa Nuhu Gafiya, thanked the committee for the distribution, calling on beneficiaries to make judicious use of the commodities and not to sell them.