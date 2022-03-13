The United Nations has recorded 1,581 civilian casualties— 579 who were killed and 1,002 injured since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Among the dead are 42 children, with 54 children among the injured, according to the UN’s latest report on civilian casualties. The largest number of victims was recorded in areas still under Ukrainian government control.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” said the UN report.

The organization’s human rights office believes the actual number of casualties is considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territories and especially in recent days after reports of intense hostilities in regions such as Kharkiv, Mariupol and Donetsk, where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties.

