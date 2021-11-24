No fewer than 200 athletes across the country are expected to burn the track at the Musa Audu Annual Relay Athletics Competition.

The one-day competition would take centre stage on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna State.

In the senior category, both the men’s and the women’s are expected to compete in 4/100meter relay, 4/400meter relay, and mixed relay, while in the Junior category in 4/100meter relay, 4/400meter relay, also students in secondary school would be given a chance to showcase their qualities in the track during the invitational relay race.

According to the Athens 2004 Olympic 4x400m Bronze medalist, Musa Audu, who is the organiser of the event in a chat with LEADERSHIP sports said that, the competition is aimed at discovering athletes in the northern part of the country in other to achieve required standards for the next year’s Commonwealth Games in United Kingdom.

“This competition is aimed at getting athlete in the northern part of the country competing to achieve standards for the next Commonwealth Games, also over #200,000 and other prizes will be won at the competition” he said.