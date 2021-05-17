Israeli prime minister,Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday said an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza fighters was not imminent despite diplomatic moves to restore calm.

Over 200 people have lost their lives since the hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants began.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its seventh consecutive day, with air raids early on Sunday killing at least 42 Palestinians, wounding dozens more, and flattening at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s media.

In Israel’s Tel Aviv, people dashed for bomb shelters as sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared across the city.

At least 188 people, including 55 children and 33 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past week. More than 1,200 others have been wounded.