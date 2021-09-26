No fewer than 2,000 Nigerians would participate in the 7.2 kilometres walk with former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo in the nation’s capital as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Heart Day.

This year’s edition with the theme: “Abuja Walk with Kanu Nwankwo (Papilo) to make the heartbeat” is scheduled for Wednesday September 29th 2021.

The Convener and Chairman of Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Mr Muhammed Mustapha while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Abuja said the walk would help Nigerians in keeping fit and to maintain a heathen heart.

“it’s a walk not only for Kanu. It’s a walk for ourselves, the more you walk the better for our hearts. The aim of the walk with Kanu is to improve awareness and intervention on the need to protect and care for our hearts.

“Abuja Walk With Kanu” is an event to commemorate the globally celebrated World Heart Day and will commence from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, through routes cutting across Secretariat, High Court/Abia House, Intel Junction, AP Plaza, Paniel Apartments, CAC, INEC Office and Transcorp Hilton as an endpoint” he said.

Mustapha, also revealed that the walk with Kanu event will witness the participation of Nigerian celebrities, football legends and notable personalities, which includes Actress Tonto Dikeh, Cubana Chief Priest, Abbeh Abuede, Tijani Babangida, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Emenike, Victor Ikpeba, Dare Art Alade and amongst others.

He assured that every logistic has been perfected adding that there would be free medical checkups for participants before the commencement of the walk by 7:00 am on Wednesday.

He also reiterated the achievements of Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF) that was created 21 years ago. He said that over 565 persons had benefited from the foundation across the country as over 224 persons are awaiting to be beneficiaries.

KHF remains one of the Non-governmental organizations in Nigeria established to help indigenous children and adults suffering from cardiac-related diseases.