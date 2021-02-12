By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

At least 21,690 primary and JSS students, have received COVID-19, education support materials distributed by Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board in collaboration with UNICEF Bauchi Field Office in Adamawa.

Mr Joel Isaiah Jutum, UNICEF Senior State Facilitator for Education, said 2,169 MP3 Radio preloaded with numeracy and literacy lessons, 2,169 large size rubber mats, each will accommodate 10 learners were distributed.

Other items are 1 litre of 2,169 alcohol based hand sanitizer and 21,690 UNICEF-ECW branded face masks was shared across the 10 benefiting LGAs in the state.

The sanitizers, radios, face masks provided by ECW was meant for the learners to meet in the evening, for numerical lesson to be conducted through by a facilitator.

He lauded Adamawa state government for supporting the construction of 80 schools in Guyuk and Numan LGAs, which the first phase would be handed over for use in March.

The learners would be thought at their learning hub for easy learning processes.

Wulbuna Jackson, Commissioner for Education, disclosed the willingness of her ministry to gazette this year SSCE and NECO results for public to notice the improvement in this year’s results.

Jackson further state government has taken far reaching measures to revive education and provided kids, free feeding, free SSCE and prompt payment of teacher’s salaries to improve quality of learning in schools.

Hong, Mubi-North, Mubi South, Gombi, Toungo, Madagali Michika Guyuk, Fofure and Mayo-Belwa LGAs got the intervention.