Executive secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Tony Ojukwu revealed yesterday that over 22, 000 students and teachers were harmed in over 11, 000 attacks on learning institutions between 2015 to 2019.

Ojukwu who stated this during the multi-stakeholder forum on the safe schools declaration at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton in Abuja, also noted that the report covers 93 countries with a significant number of cases reported in 2020.

The executive secretary said his commission’s role in advancing the safe schools declaration has become crucial as a response to the spate of abductions and kidnapping of school children within the confines of their schools.

He lamented that since the advent of democracy in Nigeria, various conflicts, crises as well as banditry have had devastating effects as well as impacted negatively on the Rights and Access to Education.

He reiterated that the stakeholders’ forum will avail the participants the opportunity to lend their voices to the discussion on how to devise effective national accountability mechanisms tol deter future attacks on educational facilities, and on students and educators.

“The commission as an extra-judicial body with the mandate to promote, protect and enforce the rights of all Nigerians will continue to take action to abate the rising number of attacks on education across the country”, he said.

In her opening remark, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sunny Echono, stated that the conference on safe schools declaration is a biennial event with the overall aim of taking stock and reviewing progress in implementation of the safe schools declaration, encouraging commitment and action in protecting education from attacks.