No fewer than 250 athletes from across the country will take part at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) National Selection Trials beginning today at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)’s Sports Complex, Zaria in Kaduna State.

The one-day event is designed to select athletes that will represent Nigeria at the forthcoming CAA Senior Athletics Championships in Algeria, World Athletics U-20 Championships in Kenya and the Africa Region ll event in Kaduna respectively.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the Trials, the embattled technical director of the AFN, Sunday Adeleye, said preparations are in top gear to host a successful event, stating that the best athletes will be selected for the Africa Region ll Championship.

“Preparation for the national trials is in top gear. I can assure Nigerians that the best legs would represent the country at the Africa Region ii Championship.

“We have received calls from some of the athletes that they shouldn’t come for the trial due to selfish interest. But the AFN under the Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau-led leadership are determined to produce good athletes to compete for the country at the Region ll event where our relay teams can still qualify for the Olympic if we give them all the support,” Adeleye said.

He also revealed the reason behind Team Nigeria’s poor outing at the US Tour in Texas, USA in their bid to secure Tokyo Olympics Games qualification.

“Our athletes were subjected to harsh conditions in the US and that’s why they performed poorly. We got the news that three athletes were given a room to stay and they were fed twice a day” he added.