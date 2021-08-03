No fewer than 250 golfers are expected to compete at the Lafia Ladies Open tournament in September.

The Lady Captain of the club, Asibi Omeri-Ogabo, while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Monday said that the club was holding the first edition of the tournament in collaboration with the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN).

Omeri-Ogabo said the three-day event is scheduled to hold from 3 to 5 September 2021 at the Lafia Golf Club.

She said the tournament would feature amateur golfers from across the country who would be competing for mouth-watering prizes in various categories.

“The 18-hole event will witness about 250 amateur golfers who will take to the course from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

“The tournament will feature Lafia amateur lady golfers from handicap 29 to 36, while the main competition will feature male and female golfers from handicap 0 to 28,” she said.

She noted that the club had already embarked on a strong sponsorship drive ahead of the event, adding that other willing sponsors, including private and corporate organisations were invited to come on board.

The dignitaries expected at the event include; Engr Abdullahi A. Sule The Executive Gov. of Nasarawa State and his wife, Haj Silifat Abdullahi Sule, The First Lady, as well as his Deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Abado Akabe and his wife, Mrs. Sheila Akabe.

Also expected is the wife of the former Senate President, Mrs Helen Mark among other dignitaries.