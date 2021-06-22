Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, said that over 2million Nigerians nationwide have been attended to in the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers Programme (NYSC-HIRD).

Brig.Gen Ibrahim made the disclosure while flagging off the 2021 one-week medical outreach with the theme ‘Health is Wealth for Advancement’ at the Damagazan Hausawa Community in Abuja yesterday.

NYSC boss, said that the programme which was launched in 2014 is geared at promoting the wellbeing of the indigent person at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare.

“Over two million persons have been attended to by the NYSC medical team on the HIRD platform in which we have established community based clinics, setting up of clinics for the NYSC secretariat, first aid administration and humanitarian aid.

“The programme is largely implemented through medical outreach in communities across the country during which Corps Medical Volunteers carry out diagnosis and treatment including minor medical procedures and referrals of patients drugs, eye glasses and other medical consumables are also given to patients free of charge.

He further called on the corporate bodies and well to do individuals towards actualizing the NYSC plan of setting up Mobile Clinics for wider outreach in the country.

On his parts, the FCT NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Sulemain Abdul, said that the exercise has remained a huge success in the nation capital.

“A large number of our rural dwellers have been tested and treated for various ailments and challenges ranging from malaria typhoid, cough headaches, urinary tract infections and others”.