No fewer than 300 players are expected to compete for laurels at the 14th edition of the Aso Table Tennis Club Annual Championships (ATTC).

The tournaments will serve-off tomorrow, Tuesday May 4 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja will last till Saturday, May 8, 2021.

ATTC’s Chairman, Dr Olusegun Ajuwon, while speaking at the press conference ahead of the commencement of the tournament during the weekend said preparations are in top gear to host a successful event with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Ajuwon, also revealed the prizes for the winners in the senior, junior and cadet categories while adding that all the players would be accommodated and fed for the period of the tournaments.

“The winners for the senior category both male and female will go home with N200,000, while the junior will get N150,000 and N100, 000 for cadet level.

“We are also housing and feeding all the players from the start to the end of the competition. We are also hoping that people motivate the players during the tournaments”.

“The ATTC tournaments have produced good players, like Ajoke Ojomo, Amadi Umeh, Iyanuoluwa Falana, Abayomi, Animashaun, Sofiat Jimoh among others who have won medals for the country.”

According to Ajuwon, the 2019 and 2020 editions could not hold due to lack of sponsorships and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic respectively and called on the public and private sectors to help sponsor sports activities.

On his part, President Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Takon, lauded ATTC efforts towards the development of table tennis in the country, saying the federations would continue to throw their weight behind the tournaments.

“I want to commend the ATTC because their tournaments have helped us at the federation to unearth good players who have helped the country to win medals in international tournaments and as a federation we will do our parts to support the tournament,” he said.

Hostilities which serve off tomorrow would see the sensational brothers Musa Mustapha (ITTF World No 1 under 11 (cadet) and Mustapha Mustapha who is ranked world no 18 in the U-13 category will battle other top contenders for the ultimate prizes.

It should be noted that the minister of youth and sport development, Sunday Dare is expected to grace the closing ceremony of the tournaments on Saturday.