By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

A 16-year-old Bilkisu Adamu, born without vagina was among beneficiaries of over 3,000 successfully treated patients at the free medical outreach sponsored by Senator Binos Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa South).

A vaginal opening was created for (Bilkisu) at Cottage hospital Guyuk, Thursday, who never had a menstrual flow, as she cannot live as a woman without a vagina.

After an ultrasound scan was performed on her, her uterus, cervix or ovaries could not be seen at the point of the surgery for further medical treatment.

The three day medical outreach, third in the series had myectomy, vagina prolapse, herniorrhaphy caesarean section and various lumps surgeries performed on the beneficiaries.

Senator Yaroe announced that the remaining six LGAs of the zone, would be covered in the subsequent outreach next year.

He said Demsa, Ganye and Guyuk has so far been benefited, adding that, “Due to second wave of COVID-19, the remaining councils cannot be covered for now”.

The lawmaker, assured that, providing health service needs for his constituents remain his top most priority while in office.

Team leader, Dr Talemoh Wycliffe Dah, Soteria-Afrique, Rural Health Initiative listed that 108 people had surgeries of myectomy, vagina prolapse, herniorrhaphy, caesarean section and various lumps removed from different part of their bodies.

Dah further explained, 255 had various dental care, while the optamologist had operated about 98 cases of cattarh and other eye surgeries as well as 250 others had care from optamic department and 500 collected reading glasses.

Dr Zaro Boysungni, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, while offering further explanation said, major cases of multiple fibroids, blockage of fallopian tubes, fallen bladder out of a patient womb were also treated.

The free medical outreach was conducted by 54 medical personels supported by over 200 both medical and non professional volunteers.

Adamu Ibrahim and Gubi Bayina whose children benefited the gesture thanked the lawmaker for the health intervention.