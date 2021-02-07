ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

No fewer than 31,000 applicants, have applied for teaching jobs to fill the vacant position of 2,000 teachers to be recruited under State Post Primary Schools Management Board in Adamawa state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, had in November 2019 ordered the recruitment of 2,000 secondary school teachers by the first quarter of 2020 with special consideration in sciences subjects.

The order came through the Head of Service Dr. Edgar Amos, who was asked to set machinery in motion for the recruitment, inline with the free education policy of the state government.

Provision had captured for the exercise in the 2020 budget.

Governor Fintiri gave out the figure at audience with ATM Ambassadors Movement 2023 in Yola over the weekend.

Interview to authenticate qualified applicants for the job would soon be conducted for the employment.

Fintiri stressed that at the moment the government will employ only 2,000 teachers while giving assurance of subsequent employment opportunities in the sector as newly built classes will require more teachers.

He lauded the intellectual prowess of ATM Ambassadors Movement 2023 in promoting goverment policies and programs of the present administration.

He noted that, his doors are open for concrete criticisms and vowed to adjust where necessary to turn around the state for the better.

Abdulrahman Bobboi, Special Adviser Political Matters, who led the group, enumerated the role of social media in projecting the image of the PDP-led administration.

In his remark, the state Cordinator of ATM Ambassadors Movement 2023, Mr Bent Solomon, said the group was formed to promote good governance by the governor and other elected office holders.