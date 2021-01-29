By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has started distribution of relief items to over 4,000 victims of the 2020 flood in Adamawa state.

The agency’s Head of Operation for Adamawa/Taraba states, Mr Midala Iliya Anuhu, said, building materials, food and non food items were distributed across nine affected councils of Yola-North, Yola-South, Fofore, Demea, Lamurde, Numan, Ganye Toungo, Mayo-Belwa, Song and Girei affected by the 2020 flood also benefited.

The last year flood was estimated to have affected 173,049 people and displaced 19000 others over 149 communities along the banks of river Benue.

The Agency in August last year, embarked on flood sensitisation awareness to flood prone areas and riverine communities in the state on the need to relocate to safer places to avert pending disaster.

The advocacy, followed earlier predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), that the state might likely experience flooding last year.

Anuhu said, the relief items were meant to bring succour to the victims of the flood.

“About 771 households, consisting of six people per household benefited from the gesture.”

Mr Elisha Kefas Vice chairman Yola-North on behalf of the benefiting councils, thanked the agency for coming to their aids.

Bags of rice, beans, cement, nails and roofing sheets, packets of pasta, seasoning and mosquito nets, mattresses, blankets, clothing and beddings, sanitary towels, and diapers and buckets were distributed.